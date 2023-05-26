The scandal over the missile found near the Polish city of Bydgoszcz will not lead to the resignation of the country's military leadership, Polish Secretary of State Piotr Muller said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The scandal over the missile found near the Polish city of Bydgoszcz will not lead to the resignation of the country's military leadership, Polish Secretary of State Piotr Muller said on Friday.

"There is no resignation of (Defense) Minister (Mariusz) Blaszczak, it has already been clearly reported, and nothing changes in this regard," Muller said.

The secretary of state added that no resignations have been proposed at the highest military level, while there are conclusions of a concrete, procedural nature that must be implemented, and these reports have already been sent to the country's leadership and the relevant military authorities.

The RMF FM radio reported that the air-to-surface missile with Russian inscriptions may have been a target fired by the Polish military during exercises. Later, the same radio station said, citing the results of the investigation, that the missile was allegedly a Russian-made X-55 strategic air-launched cruise missile.

On April 27, Polish authorities said that the wreckage of an unidentified military object had been found near Bydgoszcz. Media reported that it was a missile with inscriptions in Russian that had been fired as early as December 2022.

In May, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he had also learned of the incident in late April. Shortly thereafter, Blaszczak said that the military had received information about the downed missile on December 16, but had not informed him or other government agencies. The Polish military command said it had reported the incident to the country's leadership.

The Polish opposition called for Blaszczak's immediate resignation over the situation.