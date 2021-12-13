UrduPoint.com

Poland's Morawiecki, Germany's Scholz Discuss New Sanctions Against Belarus In Warsaw

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The heads of the Polish and the German governments discussed Sunday new future sanctions against Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Warsaw.

"We were talking about our Eastern border.

I presented the changing tactics of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime regarding the use of people as a human shield every night. We also discussed future possible potential sanctions (against Belarus), which have to be talked at a meeting of the EU Council. The real economic sanctions," Morawiecki told a joint press conference.

"We are determined to defend our Eastern borders," Morawiecki added.

