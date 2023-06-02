WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Ukraine conflict represents a chance to change the political geography of Europe and expand the European Union to the geographical borders of the continent, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"There is a historic chance upon us - Ukraine will get sovereignty, freedom, Poland (will get) security on its borders, and Europe centuries of freedom without the threat of Russian imperialism. We should strive to ensure that the borders of the EU coincide with the geographical borders of Europe. Ukraine and other nations of Eastern Europe are brotherly peoples of Poland, France and Spain. Poland's bet in this war is to change the geopolitical trajectory," Morawiecki said in an address to the Poland - Great Project congress.

He noted that Europe now has a chance to draw a new map of the continent and create a new security system.

The Polish prime minister added that this conflict will make it possible to get Ukraine and perhaps even Belarus "into the orbit of European structures," and eventually establish a new geopolitical order.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the Russian president, the ultimate goal of the military operation is to liberate the Donbas region and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.