Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Poland's newly appointed foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, who has spoken out in support of Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv on his first visit abroad, Ukrainian sources told AFP on Friday.

The visit signals the new Polish government's promises of support for Ukraine, after signs of tensions recently emerged under the previous governing party.

A senior Ukrainian government official confirmed the trip after Sikorski posted an image on social media apparently from the centre of Kyiv, saying: "First visit abroad; Already on the spot".

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia invaded in February 2022.