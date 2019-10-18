The first session of the Sejm, the lower chamber of Poland's newly elected parliament, will take place on November 12, Blazej Spychalski, the spokesman for Polish President Andrzej Duda, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The first session of the Sejm, the lower chamber of Poland 's newly elected parliament , will take place on November 12, Blazej Spychalski, the spokesman for Polish President Andrzej Duda, said on Friday.

Poland held a general election on October 13. The ruling Law and Justice party secured 235 out of the 460 seats in the lower chamber but lost the upper chamber, gaining only 48 out of 100 seats.

The opposition coalition, led by Civic Platform party, took control of the upper house by gaining 51 mandates.

"Per the constitution, the president has 30 days [from election day] to call the first session of the Sejm and the Senate ... November 12 seems quite a natural and obvious [choice]," Spychalski said in an interview with RMF FM.

He added that the sessions of both chambers would be opened by the most senior parliamentarians, who, for the first time in modern Polish political history, will be women.