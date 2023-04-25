UrduPoint.com

Poland's Only Nuclear Reactor May Shut Down Due To Mass Resignations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Poland's Only Nuclear Reactor May Shut Down Due to Mass Resignations - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Poland's only nuclear reactor in use, the Maria research reactor, could stop operating due to a mass exodus of employees dissatisfied with low wages, therefore undermining treatment for thousands of patients, Polish media reported on Tuesday.

The reactor employs about 100 people along with administration staff. Senior specialists, shift chiefs or department managers earn a maximum of 5,200 zlotys gross ($1,250), while the vast majority of employees earn a maximum of 4,800 zlotys gross, Polish broadcaster RMF FM reported.

The workers can easily find better paying jobs, given that they are already receiving offers from companies with higher salaries, the report said.

If the reactor is shut down, a shortage of radioisotopes will arise almost immediately, and the enterprise will fail to find new employees, since a minimum of two years' experience is needed to work on the reactor, the broadcaster reported.

The Maria reactor was launched in 1974 and named in honor of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Polish physicist Maria Sklodowska-Curie. The reactor's operation is crucial for the lives and health of thousands of patients, as it produces medical radioisotopes used in cancer therapy and diagnosis. The products are supplied to several dozen Polish hospitals. The reactor has been in operation for 49 years. Poland previously had another nuclear reactor of this type, Ewa, but it was decommissioned in 1995.

Related Topics

Shortage Nuclear Enterprise Poland Cancer Media From Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism again ..

Pakistan calls for effective multilateralism against threats to int’l peace

24 minutes ago
 Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for a ..

Finance Minister asks FBR to enhance efforts for achieving country’s true tax ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries f ..

Pakistan remains engaged with friendly countries for safe evacuation of Pakistan ..

29 minutes ago
 Ministry of State for Federal National Council Aff ..

Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs earns six ISO internation ..

58 minutes ago
 ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

ADDED, Wio Bank to support growth of SMEs

1 hour ago
 Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to ..

Pakistani pilgrims will get accommodation close to Masjid-e-Nabawi during Hajj: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.