WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Poland's only nuclear reactor in use, the Maria research reactor, could stop operating due to a mass exodus of employees dissatisfied with low wages, therefore undermining treatment for thousands of patients, Polish media reported on Tuesday.

The reactor employs about 100 people along with administration staff. Senior specialists, shift chiefs or department managers earn a maximum of 5,200 zlotys gross ($1,250), while the vast majority of employees earn a maximum of 4,800 zlotys gross, Polish broadcaster RMF FM reported.

The workers can easily find better paying jobs, given that they are already receiving offers from companies with higher salaries, the report said.

If the reactor is shut down, a shortage of radioisotopes will arise almost immediately, and the enterprise will fail to find new employees, since a minimum of two years' experience is needed to work on the reactor, the broadcaster reported.

The Maria reactor was launched in 1974 and named in honor of Nobel Peace Prize-winning Polish physicist Maria Sklodowska-Curie. The reactor's operation is crucial for the lives and health of thousands of patients, as it produces medical radioisotopes used in cancer therapy and diagnosis. The products are supplied to several dozen Polish hospitals. The reactor has been in operation for 49 years. Poland previously had another nuclear reactor of this type, Ewa, but it was decommissioned in 1995.