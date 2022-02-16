UrduPoint.com

Poland's ORLEN To Build Small Nuclear Reactor Within Decade

Polish oil refiner ORLEN intends to build a small nuclear reactor within the current decade, the company said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Polish oil refiner ORLEN intends to build a small nuclear reactor within the current decade, the company said on Wednesday.

"PKN ORLEN has submitted an application to UOKiK (Office of Competition and Consumer Protection) to approve the establishment of a joint venture ORLEN Synthos Green Energy, which would be responsible for the development and commercialization in Poland of micro and small nuclear reactor technologies," the company said in a statement.

The newly established venture will be in charge of preparations for the creation of micro- and small nuclear reactors, "in particular the BWRX-300 GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy reactors," the statement said.

It will also scout locations for their construction.

"Our goal is to introduce one of the most efficient, cheapest and safest power generation technologies and build our country's first small reactor as early as this decade," a senior executive at ORLEN said in a statement.

The creation of the BWRX-300 reactor takes a third of the time required to build a traditional large nuclear power plant. In addition, construction costs are reduced by about 30% based on megawatts of energy.

