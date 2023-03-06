(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Polish energy giant Orlen intends to demand compensation from Russia's Tatneft and Gazprom for the termination of oil and gas supplies, Daniel Obajtek, the Polish company's head, said on Monday.

"We will consider this issue. It is all contained in the contracts, which I cannot talk about. The issue of compensation from Russia is being studied," Obajtek said.

PGNiG, which is part of Orlen, will also seek compensation from Gazprom for ending gas supplies, the head added.