Poland's PGNiG Seeks Participation In Certification Procedure For Nord Stream 2 Operator

Umer Jamshaid Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:50 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Polish state-run energy giant PGNiG said on Monday that it had applied for participation in the certification procedure for Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

"PGNiG SA and PGNiG Supply & Trading [its German subsidiary] submitted a request for granting participation in the certification procedure for Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator. This procedure will determine if the pipeline owner will gain a privileged position on the European gas market," the company said in a press release, adding the request was submitted to the German regulatory authority.

Nord Stream 2 AG requested certification under the Independent Transmission Operator model (ITO) in June. The model will allow the operator to conduct its activities in spite of the lack of full ownership unbundling from the parent company Gazprom in the production and supply of natural gas. Granting the ITO model certification, however, is only possible for the transmission systems that existed before May 23, 2019.

