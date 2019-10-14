(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The ruling Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) of Jaroslaw Kaczynski won the parliamentary election in Poland with 43.59 percent of the vote , the State Election Commission said Monday after all ballots were processed.

Regular parliamentary elections were held in Poland on Sunday. Polish citizens elected 460 lawmakers of the lower house of parliament and 100 members of the upper house.