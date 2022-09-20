UrduPoint.com

Poland's Population Down 1.2% Or Almost 500,000 People In 10 Years - Statistics Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The population of Poland has decreased by 1.2% or almost 500,000 people over the past 10 years, Statistics Poland (GUS) President Dominik Rozkrut said on Tuesday.

The national census was conducted from April 1 to September 30 last year and takes into account data as of March 31, 2021.

"The population of Poland is 38,036,118 people. This means a decrease of 1.2%, or 476,000 people compared to the 2011 general population census," Rozkrut told reporters.

Meanwhile, the number of urban residents has decreased and the number of rural residents has increased over the past ten years in Poland. In 2011, 60.8% of Poland's population lived in cities, while 39.

2% lived in rural areas, according to GUS.

"Paradoxically, in 2021, 59.8% are urban residents and 40.2% live in rural areas," Rozkrut said.

The most populous voivodeship (province) in 2021 is the Masovian Voivodeship with 5.51 million residents, which is 14.5% of the country's population. Compared to the previous census, the Masovian Voivodeship has the largest population growth of 4.7%, or 246,000 people.

The least populated province is the Opole Voivodeship with 954,000 people. In addition, it has seen a decrease in the number of residents.

Meanwhile, the number of people of reproductive age has decreased over the past 10 years from 64.4% to 59.4% and every fifth resident is over 60 years old.

