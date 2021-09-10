UrduPoint.com

Poland's Position Against Nord Stream 2 Remains Unchanged - Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Warsaw's position against the Nord Stream 2 project remains unchanged, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau assured on Friday following a meeting with his counterparts from Germany and France.

Earlier in the day, Russian gas giant Gazprom announced the completion of the gas pipeline construction.

"Indeed, as far as the public opinion in Poland and views of our political forces are concerned, our position regarding the assessment of this investment project remains unchanged.

Despite an in-depth discussion, it was not possible to stop the project. The project ... was physically completed," Rau said at a press conference.

The minister expressed hope that solutions will be found to address the "deficit of security in Europe" that allegedly emerged as a result of the Nord Stream 2 construction completion.

Warsaw, Berlin and Paris will make effort to ensure that "potential consequences of this decision are prevented," Rau added.

