Poland's Premier Tusk Visits Kyiv
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was visiting Kyiv on Monday, his office said, his first trip to the war-torn country since returning as head of government of one of Ukraine's most ardent EU supporters.
"Prime Minister Donald Tusk has travelled to Kyiv on January 22," his press service said, adding that Tusk would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal during the trip.
Tusk returned as Poland's head of government in December, following October elections that ousted the right-wing nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) after eight years in power.
He has vowed to continue Poland's steadfast support of its eastern neighbour following Russia's invasion in February 2022.
In recent comments, he said that the situation in Ukraine "is question number one for Polish security".
"Other questions must also be discussed, notably those linked to interests of Polish truckers, so there are things to discuss in Kyiv," he said.
Polish truckers blocked the border with Ukraine from November until last week, demanding the reintroduction of restrictions to enter the EU for their Ukrainian competitors.
The EU had waived the permit system after Russia invaded, but Polish truckers want it reintroduced, saying the move has hit their earnings.
