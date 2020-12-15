WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Poland's President Andrzej Duda has congratulated Joe Biden on his election as the US president and invited him to visit Poland.

"Following the vote of the Electoral College, I would like to congratulate you on successfully concluding the election process to become the 46th President of the United States, and wish you a very successful term," Duda said in his congratulatory letter to Biden, published on Tuesday.

The president stressed that the US-Polish relations were "the shining beacon" of a true strategic partnership in the spheres of security and economic cooperation, which was "a pillar of ever-growing importance for the Transatlantic and European security and stability.

"

Duda added that he was looking forward to meeting Biden and invited him to pay a visit to Poland.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against incumbent Donald Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.