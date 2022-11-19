UrduPoint.com

Poland's Refusal Of Lavrov's Participation In Coming OSCE Council Violates Rules - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Poland's Refusal of Lavrov's Participation in Coming OSCE Council Violates Rules - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Poland's decision to deny Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participation in the upcoming Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) violates the organization's rules, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The 29th Ministerial Council of the OSCE will take place in the Polish city of Lodz from December 1-2.

"It (Warsaw's decision) is incompatible with the status of the chairman of an organization in which 57 countries participate as sovereign and independent states in full equality. The OSCE Rules of Procedure and the legislative mandates were violated, in particular the decision of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Porto (2002) on the principles of the work of the Chairmanship-in-Office," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized that the decision of Poland, who is the current OSCE chairman-in-office, to refuse Lavrov's participation in the council is unprecedented and provocative. The Russian delegation at the event will be headed by the Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich, the ministry specified.

In addition, Moscow has already sent a request to all OSCE member states to evaluate Poland's actions.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Porto Poland December Event All From

Recent Stories

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

16 seconds ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

5 minutes ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

2 hours ago
 BISP will soon launch survey to register more floo ..

BISP will soon launch survey to register more flood-affected families: Faisal Ku ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.