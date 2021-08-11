UrduPoint.com

Poland's Ruling Coalition Crumbles As PM Sacks Junior Partner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:22 AM

Poland's ruling coalition crumbles as PM sacks junior partner

One of Poland's three ruling parties announced on Tuesday that it was leaving the conservative-nationalist United Right coalition after the prime minister sacked its leader from his government post

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :One of Poland's three ruling parties announced on Tuesday that it was leaving the conservative-nationalist United Right coalition after the prime minister sacked its leader from his government post.

"This "means the end of the United Right and the break-up of the coalition," Jaroslaw Gowin, leader of Entente, one of the three parties in the Law and Justice (PiS)-led coalition, told reporters after Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki removed him as his deputy.

