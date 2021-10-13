The leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, intends to step down as deputy prime minister, the Polish Press Agency reported on Wednesday

The 72-year-old is in charge of law enforcement affairs in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki.

Kaczynski reportedly told the Law and Justice parliamentary group on Wednesday that he would resign as deputy premier early next year, citing the need to focus on leading the party.

According to polls, the Law and Justice party remains the most popular among Polish voters with 40% support.