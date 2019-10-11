UrduPoint.com
Poland's Ruling Party PiS Ahead Of Rivals Two Days Before Elections - Poll

Nearly half of potential voters in Poland are ready to cast their ballots in favor of the country's ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, according to a recent IBRiS poll conducted before parliamentary elections on October 13

Citizens are to elect 460 deputies to the Polish parliament's lower chamber, the Sejm, and 100 members to the Senate for a four-year term.

According to the poll commissioned by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, PiS might receive 41.7 percent of the vote. It is followed by its closest rival from the opposition, the Civic Platform, with 22 percent.

The association of eurosceptics, the Confederation Freedom and Independence, does not receive 5 percent necessary for getting into parliament, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted from October 8-9 among 1,000 people by telephone.

