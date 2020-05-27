UrduPoint.com
Poland's Ruling Party PiS Says June 28 Target Date For Presidential Election - Party Chief

Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:04 PM

The chief of Poland's ruling party Law and Justice (PiS), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said on Wednesday that the deadline for holding the presidential election in the country, which was originally scheduled for May 10 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is June 28

"The deadline ... is June 28," Kaczynski confirmed.

According to the party's head, this date is linked to the fact that Polish President Andrzej Duda's term expires on August 6.

"Because of that, there is no opportunity for making any changes," Kaczynski added.

The PiS chief has decided to postpone the election from May 10 due to the failure to prepare for holding the vote through postal ballot amid the health crisis. Under the Polish legislation, the speaker of the lower house is now in charge of setting the new date of the election. Earlier in May, the prime minister's office said that June 28 is considered the deadline for holding the presidential election.

In addition to Duda, there are nine other presidential nominees registered for the 2020 election.

