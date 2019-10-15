UrduPoint.com
Poland's Ruling Party Proposes Keeping Morawiecki As Prime Minister - Upper House Speaker

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:55 AM

Poland's Ruling Party Proposes Keeping Morawiecki as Prime Minister - Upper House Speaker

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party suggests that Mateusz Morawiecki remains the country's prime minister, upper chamber speaker Stanislaw Karczewski said on Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party suggests that Mateusz Morawiecki remains the country's prime minister, upper chamber speaker Stanislaw Karczewski said on Tuesday.

Poland held parliamentary elections on Sunday. Citizens elected 460 lower house and 100 upper house lawmakers.

The PiS secured 235 seats in the lower chamber, which is the majority.

"Mateusz Morawiecki is our candidate for the post of the prime minister," Karczewski said, as broadcast by RMF FM radio station.

Under the Polish constitution, the country's president nominates a candidate for the post of the prime minister within two weeks after the first session of the new convocation of the lower house.

