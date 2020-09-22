UrduPoint.com
Poland's Ruling Party Ready For Minority Gov't Amid Animal Rights Bill Crisis - Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:26 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Poland's ruling Justice and Development Party (PiS) is ready for a minority government amid a crisis triggered by a new animal protection bill, government spokesman Piotr Muller told the Polskie Radio broadcaster on Tuesday.

The legislation, proposed by the ruling party and passed last week, envisages a total ban on fur farming with the exception of rabbits, restrictions on the ritual slaughter of animals and a ban to use animals for entertainment, including in circuses. It triggered a strong backlash among politicians, with lawmakers from other parties of the ruling coalition either voting against the bill or abstaining. If members of the coalition parties do not reach a consensus on the matter in the near future, the split will probably require a new minority cabinet or early elections.

"From the very beginning, when the difficult period for the camp of the united right[-wing parties] began, we have been emphasizing that the fact that three political forces have acted together is, of course, valuable, but the option of a minority government is also possible," Muller said.

At the same time, the spokesman expressed confidence that a minority government would be able to operate successfully and pass the necessary laws through the parliament.

The official also suggested that a decision on the government's future would be made this week.

According to the current composition of the parliament's lower house, the ruling coalition has 235 votes out of 460, which gave it the right to form its own government. In case of the withdrawal from the coalition of lawmakers from the� United Poland and Agreement parties, the PiS will lose its parliamentary majority.

