Poland's Ruling Party Weighs Drastic Military Buildup

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) Poland's governing party is considering ratcheting up national defense capabilities, its leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in an interview to RMF FM radio on Saturday.

"We must significantly bolster our military capabilities.

Initiatives to this effect will soon be presented to the Sejm and later to the Senate," he said, referring to the Polish bicameral parliament.

Kaczynski told the radio he meant giving the armed forces a "drastic boost" and hinted at "far-reaching changes" going forward. Poland has recently increased military personnel and secured new arms contracts.

Kaczynski, 72, has been Poland's de facto ruler. He said on Wednesday that he would step down as deputy prime minister in charge of national security to focus on leading his right-wing PiS party.

