Poland's Security Attacked First Time In 30 Years Due To Migrants Influx - Prime Minister

Poland's Security Attacked First Time in 30 Years Due to Migrants Influx - Prime Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The security and sovereignty of Poland was brutally attacked for the first time in 30 years due to the influx of migrants from the Belarusian border, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.

"The security of our eastern border has been grossly violated, this is an emergency situation, the first time in 30 years when we can say that the security and inviolability of our borders has been so brutally attacked and checked," Morawiecki said, speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Sejm.

Morawiecki said that the "show" on the border between Poland and Belarus was aimed at creating chaos in the EU.

"On the eastern border, we are dealing with a staged show, the purpose of which is to break the Polish border, create chaos in Poland and the EU � the same thing that was implemented in the other direction several years ago, in 2015-2016," the prime minister said.

Morawiecki said that the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border was part of a larger "coordinated attack", a "new type" of war.

"We are convinced that the operations on the eastern border of Poland, which are taking place, are part of a larger operation, a very coordinated attack, which has the character of a new type of war. The weapons used are known in past wars, but in this case extremely effective. The Soviets were masters in this, and now they are Russians," he said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is behind the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border, Moravetsky said.

"We all realize that one person, this is Alexander Lukashenko, specially brought tens of thousands of people to Belarus, it is Alexander Lukashenko who transfers these groups of people, migrants, specially and sometimes by force, we have such information, to our eastern border. And this is Alexander Lukashenko, who is responsible for ensuring that these people return to their countries, to where they belong," the prime minister said.

