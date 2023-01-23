UrduPoint.com

Poland's Sikorski Claims Warsaw Eyed Dividing Ukraine After Russia Began Special Operation

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Poland's Sikorski Claims Warsaw Eyed Dividing Ukraine After Russia Began Special Operation

Former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claims that Warsaw had considered partitioning Ukraine at the initial stage of Russia's special military operation.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claims that Warsaw had considered partitioning Ukraine at the initial stage of Russia's special military operation.

"I think there was a moment of hesitation in the first ten days of the war, when we all did not know how it would go, and perhaps Ukraine would collapse," Sikorski said on the Zet radio station, when asked if he believed that that "the government of PiS (Poland's ruling party 'Law and Justice') at some point thought about partition".

"If not for the heroism of Zelenskyy and the help of the West, it could have been different," he added.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki refuted of Sikorski's words.

"The statements of Radoslaw Sikorski are no different from Russian propaganda. The former foreign minister must weigh his words. I expect him to retract these shameful statements," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

At the same time, he called on the Polish opposition to avoid supporting the words of Sikorski.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Twitter Warsaw Same All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to welcome world’s best riders for 10t ..

Abu Dhabi to welcome world’s best riders for 10th FBMA International Show Jump ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 45% of Americans Say Country in Recession - P ..

Over 45% of Americans Say Country in Recession - Poll

37 seconds ago
 ANP's President lays foundation stone of Bacha Kha ..

ANP's President lays foundation stone of Bacha Khan Trust Complex

39 seconds ago
 Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to U ..

Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

41 seconds ago
 KP Health care commission sealed 345 health center ..

KP Health care commission sealed 345 health centers in province

3 minutes ago
 PSO sends huge quantity of petrol & diesel to Mans ..

PSO sends huge quantity of petrol & diesel to Mansehra district

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.