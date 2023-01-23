Former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claims that Warsaw had considered partitioning Ukraine at the initial stage of Russia's special military operation.

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claims that Warsaw had considered partitioning Ukraine at the initial stage of Russia's special military operation.

"I think there was a moment of hesitation in the first ten days of the war, when we all did not know how it would go, and perhaps Ukraine would collapse," Sikorski said on the Zet radio station, when asked if he believed that that "the government of PiS (Poland's ruling party 'Law and Justice') at some point thought about partition".

"If not for the heroism of Zelenskyy and the help of the West, it could have been different," he added.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki refuted of Sikorski's words.

"The statements of Radoslaw Sikorski are no different from Russian propaganda. The former foreign minister must weigh his words. I expect him to retract these shameful statements," Morawiecki said on Twitter.

At the same time, he called on the Polish opposition to avoid supporting the words of Sikorski.