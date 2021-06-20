UrduPoint.com
Poland's Top Diplomat Says Turkish Drones Will Help Strengthen NATO's Eastern Flank

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told the Anadolu news agency that Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones will improve the potential of the Polish army and buttress NATO's eastern flank.

In May, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced that the country was purchasing 24 Bayraktar TB2 drones.

"We are sure it will strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army and contribute to the reinforcement of NATO's Eastern Flank," Rau said in an interview on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The minister further argued that both Poland and Turkey "face security threats at our borders."

Speaking about cooperation and stability in Europe, the top Polish diplomat said that "only the full membership of the Western Balkan countries and Turkey to the EU" will be able to ensure that.

During the interview, Rau also noted that Ankara and Warsaw are discussing ways to boost NATO's cooperation with Georgia and Ukraine.

