Poland's Tusk Calls For 'stronger' EU, Ukraine Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Donald Tusk on Tuesday urged firm support for war-torn Ukraine and called for a stronger EU, as the Polish premier-designate previewed his priorities ahead of lawmakers' vote on his proposed government.

The veteran politician and former EU chief's administration is expected to garner enough backing in parliament to bring to a close eight years of right-wing populist rule.

The Tusk cabinet could be sworn in Wednesday, allowing him to travel to Brussels for an EU summit on Thursday and Friday as the new prime minister.

His address to lawmakers made clear that his government would strive to restore Poland's credibility in the EU and give it an important voice amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

