Poland's Tusk Visits Ukraine As Kremlin Blames Kyiv For Oil Blaze

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was visiting Kyiv on Monday, his office said, his first trip to the war-torn country since returning as head of government of one of Ukraine's most ardent EU supporters.

news of the visit came as the Kremlin blamed Ukraine for an attack on a Baltic gas terminal over the weekend, the latest in a series of apparent Ukrainian aerial attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

The visit is the latest in a flurry from European leaders aiming to reassure Ukraine of their support at a time when Kyiv's biggest political and military backers have struggled to secure aid.

"Prime Minister Donald Tusk has travelled to Kyiv on January 22," his press service said, adding that Tusk would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.

Since returning as Poland's head of government in December, Tusk has said that the war in Ukraine "is question number one for Polish security".

He has also vowed to continue Poland's steadfast support of its eastern neighbour following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

"Other questions must also be discussed, notably those linked to interests of Polish truckers, so there are things to discuss in Kyiv," he said.

