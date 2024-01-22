Poland's Tusk Visits Ukraine As Kremlin Blames Kyiv For Oil Blaze
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was visiting Kyiv on Monday, his office said, his first trip to the war-torn country since returning as head of government of one of Ukraine's most ardent EU supporters.
news of the visit came as the Kremlin blamed Ukraine for an attack on a Baltic gas terminal over the weekend, the latest in a series of apparent Ukrainian aerial attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
The visit is the latest in a flurry from European leaders aiming to reassure Ukraine of their support at a time when Kyiv's biggest political and military backers have struggled to secure aid.
"Prime Minister Donald Tusk has travelled to Kyiv on January 22," his press service said, adding that Tusk would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal.
Since returning as Poland's head of government in December, Tusk has said that the war in Ukraine "is question number one for Polish security".
He has also vowed to continue Poland's steadfast support of its eastern neighbour following Russia's invasion in February 2022.
"Other questions must also be discussed, notably those linked to interests of Polish truckers, so there are things to discuss in Kyiv," he said.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
FAA recommends inspections for more Boeing models4 minutes ago
-
EU pushes Israel on two-state solution after war in Gaza4 minutes ago
-
Seven dead as dozens buried in landslide in southwestern China4 minutes ago
-
UN migration agency needs $7.9 billion in 20244 minutes ago
-
China supports Pakistan, Iran to bridge differences through dialogue: Wang Wenbin24 minutes ago
-
Medvedev 'ready' to make Australian Open title breakthrough24 minutes ago
-
German train drivers' union calls six-day strike1 hour ago
-
India's Kohli opts out of first two England Tests: BCCI2 hours ago
-
Dozens buried, three killed in southwest China landslide2 hours ago
-
Cameroon launches historic large-scale malaria jab campaign: AFP2 hours ago
-
China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 20232 hours ago
-
China Focus: Beijing city unveils economic goals for 20242 hours ago