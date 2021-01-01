Poland's BFG banking regulator said on Thursday it was taking over an ailing private bank and turning it over to a leading state-controlled rival, a move its mogul owner called illegal

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ):Poland's BFG banking regulator said on Thursday it was taking over an ailing private bank and turning it over to a leading state-controlled rival, a move its mogul owner called illegal.

The state-run Bank Guarantee Fund said in a statement that it had begun the "forced restructuring" of Idea Bank S.A., insisting it was "in danger of bankruptcy".

"On January 3, 2021, the bank will be taken over by Bank Pekao S.A," the BFG said, assuring Idea Bank customers that "deposits will be transferred in full to the acquiring bank, as well as loans, and customer service will not be suspended." Idea Bank owner, billionaire Polish banker Leszek Czarnecki, called the move to "defacto nationalise Idea Bank S.A. a clear violation of the law." Czarnecki added he was "shocked" by the move, insisting there was a chance for the bank to "break even" by February.

BGF, however, quoted an independent PricewaterhouseCoopers audit showing Idea Bank's liabilities exceeded its assets leaving it with a hole of 482.8 million zloty (106 million euros, $130 million).

A Polish court refused earlier this month to arrest Czarnecki on allegations of acting against the interests of shareholders regarding his holdings.

He has long clashed with financial and banking authorities appointed by Poland's governing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

In 2018, Czarnecki accused Marek Chrzanowski, then head of the KNF state financial regulator, of soliciting bribes in exchange for favourable treatment for his troubled Getin Noble Bank.

Chrzanowski denied any wrongdoing but was subsequently arrested by the CBA anti-corruption agency.

Controlled by the Polish state, Pekao bank is the country's second largest financial institution and has figured prominently in PiS plans to "repolonise" or nationalise Poland's banking sector to curb foreign economic influence.

The policy has drawn criticism from opposition politicians and other commentators who fear it will concentrate economic power in the hands of the PiS government.

Similar concerns surfaced earlier this month when Poland's state-owned PKN Orlen energy group acquired Polska Press, the largest regional and local newspaper distributor in the EU country.

The PiS has also has long said it wanted to "repolonise" the country's media, accusing foreign-owned publications of representing outside interests, especially German ones.

The takeover by the state-owned Orlen raised concerns about press freedom.

Since winning office 2015, the nationalist PiS has taken a firm hold on public radio and television, drawing criticism from Poland's liberal opposition and international observers.