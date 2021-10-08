Polanski charged in France for alleged defamation of accuser: lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :French magistrates have charged veteran Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski with defamation after he described as a liar a British actress who accused him of sexual abuse, his lawyer said Friday.

Polanski is wanted in the US for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and has also faced accusations of other sexual assaults, including by British actress Charlotte Lewis.

Polanski's lawyer Herve Temime told AFP that the pressing of charges was "automatic" in defamation cases, and welcomed the prospect of trial as the way of bringing out of the truth.

"What is not heard in the media can now come out in court," he said, adding that his client was "perfectly calm" about the case.

However, a trial could take months or even years to come to court.

Lewis' lawyer Benjamin Chouai said that in a long interview published by Paris Match in 2019, Polanski dismissed the actress as a "liar" and a "fabulist".

Lewis, born in 1967, had starred in Polanski's 1986 film "Pirates". In 2010 she had accused him in Los Angeles of sexual abuse in his Paris apartment in the 1980s when she was 16.

In his Paris Match interview, Polanski referred to quotes attributed to Lewis in a 1999 interview with the British tabloid news of the World expressing her desire for him.

But the actress in 2010 said the quotes attributed to her in the interview were not accurate.

French stars including celebrated actress Adele Haenel walked out of France's annual celebration of cinema, Les Cesars, in protest last year after Polanski was awarded for his film "An Officer and a Spy".