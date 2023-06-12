UrduPoint.com

Poles Less Eager To Help Kiev, Ukrainian Refugees - Poll

Published June 12, 2023

Polish residents are showing less desire to support Ukraine, with the number of people firmly believing that Warsaw should help Kiev decreasing from 62% to 42% in five months and the number of those opposing the reception of Ukrainian refugees reaching 50%, a new poll conducted by the University of Warsaw showed on Monday

When asked whether Warsaw should help Kiev, 56% of Poles currently answer "maybe yes" rather than "absolutely yes," an increase from 45% reported in January.

The number of Poles who have a positive attitude towards Poland's aid to Ukraine stands at 35% at the moment, down from 47% at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the number of those who view this aid negatively has increased from 5% to 10%.

In addition, more and more Polish residents want Ukrainians to return to their homeland after the end of hostilities.

Currently, only 21% of respondents believe that refugees should be allowed to settle permanently in Poland, a decrease from 37% registered five months ago.

About 60% of Poles do not support granting Ukrainians full access to the country's social guarantees and benefits. Only 18% of respondents believe that Ukrainian refugees should be provided with benefits that are completely equal to those granted to Polish inhabitants.

In general, 85% of respondents say their attitude towards refugees has changed for the worse, as Ukrainians believe that everything should be given to them for free in Poland.

The poll was conducted among 584 Polish citizens aged 18 and over from May 23 to June 6, 2023, via face-to-face, phone and online interview.

