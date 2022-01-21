UrduPoint.com

Poles Urged To Work From Home As Infections Spike

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday urged Poles to work from home as daily Covid-19 infections reached their highest ever level

Morawiecki also said Poles can receive free lateral flow tests in pharmacies starting next week and doctors will do home visits for elderly Covid patients.

"The fifth wave is now a fact... We are seeing record numbers of infections and we are therefore dealing with a new situation," Morawiecki told reporters.

"We recommend working remotely. The public administration will switch to remote work as soon as possible.

I appeal to employers to do the same." Poland, where less than two-thirds of the adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid, on Friday reported 36,665 infections -- a new daily record since the start of the pandemic -- as well as 248 deaths.

The government has been heavily criticised by the opposition for not doing enough to combat the crisis, including through vaccine certificates.

Thirteen of the government's 17 medical advisers on coronavirus resigned last week, accusing the populist government of inaction in the face of the pandemic.

