Police and protesters clash after Senegal election postponed

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Protesters and police clashed in the Senegalese capital Dakar and at least one senior opposition figure was arrested Sunday, a day after President Macky Sall announced the indefinite postponement of the presidential election.

The poll had been set for February 25 and Sall has not announced any new date, sparking a wave of criticism from opposition leaders and international concern.

In his statement Saturday Sall said he was intervening because of a dispute between the National Assembly and the Constitutional Court over the rejection of candidates.

Lawmakers are investigating two Constitutional Council judges whose integrity in the election process has been questioned.

Sall promised to ensure "a free, transparent and inclusive election", but did not set a new date for the vote.

Hundreds of men and women of all ages took to the streets Sunday, heeding the call of some opposition candidates.

Waving Senegalese flags or sporting the jersey of the national football team, they converged in the early afternoon at a roundabout on one of the capital's main roads.

Police responded with tear gas and then pursued the fleeing protesters through adjoining streets, while some demonstrators responded by throwing rocks.

Youths shouting "Macky Sall, dictator!" set up makeshift barricades and burned tyres in the streets.

- Opposition mobilises -

Former prime minister Aminata Toure, now a leading opposition figure, was arrested while arriving at one protest.

She posted on X, formerly Twitter, that she had been arrested and opposition deputy Guy Marius Sagna confirmed this to AFP. Toure served as prime minister under Sall before joining the opposition and becoming one of his most outspoken critics.

Denouncing his decision to postpone the election, she described it as an "unprecedented democratic regression" in a post on X Saturday, calling on people to mobilise to defend their rights.

Other opposition leaders and presidential candidates also denounced Sall's decision.

Habib Sy, one of the 20 candidates, said opposition parties had met and agreed to launch their election campaigns together.

Another opposition figure, former mayor of Dakar Khalifa Sall, called for pro-democratic forces to unite.

"All of Senegal must stand up," he told journalists.

Sall, who is not related to the president, denounced "a constitutional coup" by a leader who "dreams of eternity".

The RFM opposition party said it "systematically" rejected the postponement.