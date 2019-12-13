Police, Army Violated Human Rights During Recent Protests in Chile- UN Human Rights Office

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Chile 's police and army have committed multiple human rights violations during the recent nation-wide anti-government protests in the country, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Friday.

In early November, a UN Human Rights Office team launched a three-week mission to the country to investigate the situation across seven regions. During the visit, it carried out over 200 interviews victims of alleged human rights violations and met with representatives of local and national authorities, as well as with police officers, injured during the protests. Following the mission, the team produced a report on the matter.

"The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a report on Chile published on Friday, says that during the recent mass protests and state of emergency the police and army failed to adhere to international human rights norms and standards relating to management of assemblies and the use of force," the press service said.

According to the press release, citing the report, about 350 people, including both protesters and police officers, were injured during the unrest due to the improper use of "less-lethal weapons" such as tear gas and anti-riot shotguns against peaceful demonstrators.

The UN Human Rights Office also has verified information on at least four cases of "arbitrary deprivation of life and other unlawful deaths involving State agents.

" It also added that in two cases "lethal force, in the form of live ammunition," was used against peaceful protesters while there was no risk to the lives of civilians or security officers. This violates international norms and standards on the use of force.

"Among a number of recommendations to the Chilean State, the report recommends it 'immediately end the indiscriminate use of anti-riot shotguns to control demonstrations.' It also calls for tear gas only to be used 'when strictly necessary and never inside education and health establishments,' adding that police officers should receive clear instructions on the proper use of tear gas," the press service said.

The report also urged the Chilean government to take "measures to rectify police practices" and "to guarantee accountability for human rights violations, and duly recognize such violations."

In early October, large-scale demonstrations erupted in Chile after the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations soon grew into violent rallies, and clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. In November, the government and the opposition agreed to hold a referendum in April 2020 to possibly replace the current constitution, which is considered to be too rigid and light on social welfare programs.

As a result of the ongoing unrest, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera had to cancel the 25th UN Climate Change Conference, which was initially set to take place in the country.