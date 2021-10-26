UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 150 People Globally In Dark Web Sting: Europol

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:59 PM

Police arrest 150 people globally in dark web sting: Europol

Police around the world arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods online in one of the largest ever stings targeting the dark web, Europol said Tuesday

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Police around the world arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods online in one of the largest ever stings targeting the dark web, Europol said Tuesday.

"This operation, known as Dark HunTOR, was composed of a series of separate but complementary actions in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States," the Hague-based Europol said in a statement.

