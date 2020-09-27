UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 16 People During London Anti-Lockdown Protest, Confirm 9 Officers Injured

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Sixteen people were arrested during a mass demonstration on the Trafalgar Square in central London against the tightening of the coronavirus-related restrictions in the United Kingdom, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

Thousands gathered on the Trafalgar Square since morning for a rally dubbed "We do not consent!" despite the police's earlier warning to respect the effective public assembly limits. Judging from the placards people brought, they were specifically dismayed by the 10 p.m. curfew for pubs and restaurants and the requirement to wear face masks in public.

"Sixteen people have been arrested today (Saturday, 26 September) during demonstrations in Trafalgar Square, which then moved towards Hyde Park," the police said.

Arrests were conducted over offenses including breach of COVID-19 regulations, assault of a police officer, public order offenses and violent disorder, according to the press release.

"Sadly, nine police officers were also injured while policing the event. Two of which required hospital treatment for head injuries," the press release added.

Reports by the UK media cite at least three protesters injured by police officers and treated by medical teams. Footage from the scene shows a bulk-on-bulk confrontation between the protesters and police, with the officers using batons to hold the protesters back as they push forward. Pictures have captured several instances of protesters bleeding.

Police said the "vast majority of crowds" have now dispersed, but added that "the policing operation will continue into the evening" and urged people to avoid large gatherings and maintain social distancing.

A similar demonstration took place on the Trafalgar Square last Saturday, resulting in violent clashes and 32 arrests.

