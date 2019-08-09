Police arrest 2 terror suspects in E. Afghanistan

The Afghan National Police have launched an operation in eastern Logar province, arresting two Taliban suspects involved in terror attacks, local police said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Afghan National Police have launched an operation in eastern Logar province, arresting two Taliban suspects involved in terror attacks, local police said Friday.

The suspects were using walkie-talkie radio signal to report the location and commute of government officials along the Kabul-Logar highway, Shapoor Ahmadzai, the provincial police spokesman, said in a statement.

"The arrest of the two is expected to diminish Taliban attacks on the government authorities in the province," the official said.

Logar is located some 60 km south of Kabul, where Taliban insurgents regularly launch ambushes on government officials. Taliban militants are yet to comment on the arrest.