UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 300 After Another Night Of Unrest Across US - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:14 PM

Police Arrest 300 After Another Night of Unrest Across US - Justice Dept.

Police have arrested 300 people overnight and charged 302 following continuing disturbances in cities across the United States, the office of US Attorney General William Barr said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Police have arrested 300 people overnight and charged 302 following continuing disturbances in cities across the United States, the office of US Attorney General William Barr said on Monday.

Three hundred people were arrested nationwide and 302 charged while in the city of Portland, Oregon, 100 people had been arrested and 76 charged, US Justice Department Director of Communications and Public Affairs Kerri Kupec said.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has decided to deploy state law enforcement officers to the city of Portland, which has been engulfed in violent protests and riots for three months, the governor's office said.

Attacks on police, court buildings and Federal government facilities have been ongoing in Portland for more than three months. On Saturday night, at least one person was reportedly shot dead during clashes between the Black Lives Matter and Antifa movements and supporters of President Donald Trump. Protesters have also set the Portland Police Association building on fire.

The Portland protests were sparked by the May 25 death of an African-American man, George Floyd, during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, they soon turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians alike and accompanied by acts of arson, vandalism and looting.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Riots Police Governor Trump Portland Man George Minneapolis United States May Government Court

Recent Stories

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee Dies at A ..

2 minutes ago

Grealish earns first England call-up as Rashford, ..

2 minutes ago

Walesa warns Poles over 'populism' as Solidarity m ..

2 minutes ago

DC lauds department's performance during Muharram

2 minutes ago

Establishment of cancer, liver hospitals in South ..

4 minutes ago

Hundreds spend night on French TGV after power fai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.