Police Arrest 31 as They Clear 'CHOP' Protest Zone in Seattle - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The Seattle Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday that it has arrested 31 individuals as it moved to clear the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone on the order of Mayor Jenny Durkan.

"As of 9:25 a.m.

, officers have made a total of 31 arrests for failure to disperse, obstruction, assault, and unlawful weapon possession," the Seattle Police Department said via Twitter. "Police continue to provide perimeter security for city crews offering services and performing environmental cleanup."