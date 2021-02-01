UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 33 Anti-Lockdown Protesters In Amsterdam

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Police in the Dutch capital broke up a "spontaneous demonstration" on Sunday, detaining 33 people who turned up in central Museum Square to protest the lockdown.

About 600 people attended the rally in the afternoon, in violation of restrictions aimed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, according to the police.

One person was arrested on suspicion of kicking a journalist.

The Amsterdam police said that the square had been designated as a high-risk security area following last week's protests against a curfew that triggered three days of rioting across the country.

The Dutch government imposed a nighttime curfew last weekend after extending an already strict lockdown until February 9. All businesses, except stores selling food and essential goods, have been closed.

