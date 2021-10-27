UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 4 Terrorist Suspects In Northern Benin - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Four suspected jihadists have been arrested during a police operation in the village of Kouatena in northern Benin, the RFI broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The two-day operation was conducted on Sunday and Monday.

The suspects, who have been wanted for some time by the police, have been put in pre-trial detention at the order of a special court in the capital of Porto Novo.

The detainees are charged with "membership in a terrorist organization," the outlet reported, citing a security source.

Benin, a Western African nation, is highly exposed to terrorist activities due to its location near such countries as Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Niger, where radical armed groups operate.

