Police Arrest 41 People in Belarus on Friday for Violating Mass Gatherings Law - Ministry

Belarusian police arrested 41 protesters on Friday for violating a law on mass gatherings, the country's Internal Affairs Ministry said on Saturday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Belarusian police arrested 41 protesters on Friday for violating a law on mass gatherings, the country's Internal Affairs Ministry said on Saturday.

"In total, 41 people were detained yesterday for violating the legislation on mass events," the ministry's press office said on its official Telegram channel.

The ministry added that 21 people were placed in temporary detention facilities before their cases would be considered in court.

The ministry also said that around 1,000 people participated in opposition protests throughout the country on Friday, while 1,500 people took part in pro-government rallies.