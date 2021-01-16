Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior Ministry

The Georgian police have arrested nine people at a protest outside of a building in Tbilisi, where the ruling Georgian Dream party is holding a party conference, the country's interior ministry said on Saturday

The party is holding its conference to elect a new chairman and members of the political council. This is the first conference without the party's founder, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who recently announced leaving politics.

"The police arrested nine participants at the protest.

The clash between the law enforcement officers and the protesters started after the protesters had tried to block the road," the ministry told journalists.

The protesters are holding placards saying that the autumn general election was fraudulent.

Georgia held a general election on October 31, which resulted in the ruling Georgian Dream party emerged as the winner. Altogether, seven political parties that managed to cross the one-percent threshold became eligible for entering the legislature.