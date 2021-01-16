UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest 9 Protesters In Tbilisi - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 11:46 PM

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior Ministry

The Georgian police have arrested nine people at a protest outside of a building in Tbilisi, where the ruling Georgian Dream party is holding a party conference, the country's interior ministry said on Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The Georgian police have arrested nine people at a protest outside of a building in Tbilisi, where the ruling Georgian Dream party is holding a party conference, the country's interior ministry said on Saturday.

The party is holding its conference to elect a new chairman and members of the political council. This is the first conference without the party's founder, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, who recently announced leaving politics.

"The police arrested nine participants at the protest.

The clash between the law enforcement officers and the protesters started after the protesters had tried to block the road," the ministry told journalists.

The protesters are holding placards saying that the autumn general election was fraudulent.

Georgia held a general election on October 31, which resulted in the ruling Georgian Dream party emerged as the winner. Altogether, seven political parties that managed to cross the one-percent threshold became eligible for entering the legislature.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry Road Tbilisi October Election 2018

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive continues in city

52 seconds ago

None of PDM claims turned into reality: Dr Firdous ..

53 seconds ago

MS vows to provide health facilities to patients i ..

55 seconds ago

Four kids feared dead in Arctic Norway fire

57 minutes ago

Andreescu coach says he tested positive on Austral ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.