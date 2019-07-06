Police Arrest Anti-Government Protesters in Kazakhstan

Police in Kazakhstan moved in on Saturday to arrest anti-government protesters who turned out for unauthorized rallies in the Central Asian nation's two major cities

NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) - Police in Kazakhstan moved in on Saturday to arrest anti-government protesters who turned out for unauthorized rallies in the Central Asian nation's two major cities.

Detentions are underway outside a shopping mall in the capital of Nur-Sultan and near the main stadium in the country's largest city of Almaty, Sputnik correspondents said.

Dozens have been arrested in both cities, according to Vlast.kz, a local news website.

The rallies were organized by Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, a political party of former Energy Minister Mukhtar Ablyazov, which has been outlawed as an extremist group by Kazakh courts.

Kazakhstan's chief prosecutor Bulat Dembayev warned the nation on Thursday not to "give in to provocations and take part in illegal actions," which he said aimed to destabilize the country.

Police arrested several alleged organizers of Saturday's rallies earlier this week. They found placards and leaflets of extremist nature as well as smoke bombs, loudspeakers, spray paint cans, computers and a large sum of money during searches at their homes.