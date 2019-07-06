UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Anti-Government Protesters In Kazakhstan

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Police Arrest Anti-Government Protesters in Kazakhstan

Police in Kazakhstan moved in on Saturday to arrest anti-government protesters who turned out for unauthorized rallies in the Central Asian nation's two major cities

NUR-SULTAN/ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) - Police in Kazakhstan moved in on Saturday to arrest anti-government protesters who turned out for unauthorized rallies in the Central Asian nation's two major cities.

Detentions are underway outside a shopping mall in the capital of Nur-Sultan and near the main stadium in the country's largest city of Almaty, Sputnik correspondents said.

Dozens have been arrested in both cities, according to Vlast.kz, a local news website.

The rallies were organized by Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, a political party of former Energy Minister Mukhtar Ablyazov, which has been outlawed as an extremist group by Kazakh courts.

Kazakhstan's chief prosecutor Bulat Dembayev warned the nation on Thursday not to "give in to provocations and take part in illegal actions," which he said aimed to destabilize the country.

Police arrested several alleged organizers of Saturday's rallies earlier this week. They found placards and leaflets of extremist nature as well as smoke bombs, loudspeakers, spray paint cans, computers and a large sum of money during searches at their homes.

Related Topics

Police Almaty Kazakhstan Money July Asia

Recent Stories

Model courts dispose off 159 cases in Rawalpindi

27 seconds ago

Nursing degree programme to be launched in Punjab

28 seconds ago

Commissioner Karachi orders officers to ensure sal ..

30 seconds ago

Traffic Accident Kills 8 in Northern India - Polic ..

37 seconds ago

Chief Minister visits various areas of city to rev ..

25 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for capacity building of all ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.