Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 09:12 PM

Canadian police have arrested an armed man who was able to gain access to the grounds of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's residence in Ottawa, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Thursday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Canadian police have arrested an armed man who was able to gain access to the grounds of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's residence in Ottawa, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Thursday.

Canada's Federal police agency said that neither the prime minister nor Governor General Julie Payette were at the residence at the time.

"At approximately 6:40 [10:40 a.m. GMT] this morning, an armed man was able to access the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive. The Prime Minister and the Governor General were not present at the moment of the incident," the RCMP said via Twitter. "The man was arrested shortly after without any incident.

He is currently in custody and is being interviewed."

Police are not releasing details about the identity of the man in custody.

Photo evidence from the scene shows that a gate at an entrance to the residence has sustained damage and that a black, four door Dodge Ram with airbags deployed is stopped on the driveway leading to the entrance of the residence.

Rideau Hall, located at 1 Sussex Drive in Ottawa, is the official residence of Canada's monarch or the monarch's official representative in Canada, the governor general. Trudeau and his family were moved to the compound in 2015 after renovations began at the official residence of the prime minister, at 24 Sussex Drive.

