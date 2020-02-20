MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Police have arrested at least one person in connection with two deadly shooting attacks in the German town of Hanau, the Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

On late Wednesday, unknown gunmen opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau. According to the police of southeastern Hessen, the attacks left eight people dead and five more critically injured.

Motives of the attacks remain unknown.