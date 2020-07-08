Police Arrest Dozens of People at Farmers Protest in Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Dutch police detained dozens of people during a farmers demonstration in northern Drenthe province after protesters blocked access to a waste processing company, the media reported on Wednesday, citing local police.

According to the NL Times newspaper, the police say that demonstrators have violated a ban on protesting with agricultural vehicles, which is in place in Drenthe and several other provinces of the Netherlands.

Farmers used their tractors and other agricultural vehicles to block the way to Attero, the waste processing company located in the town of Wijster, the newspaper continued.

Farmers are protesting the Agriculture Ministry's plans to prohibit adding protein to animal feed from September. The ministry argues that animals release more nitrogen to the atmosphere through manure and urine due to the protein. Farmers, who add protein to cattle feed as concentrates, oppose the interference of authorities in their business.

Drenthe, as well as nearby Groningen and Friesland provinces, imposed a temporary ban on protesting with agricultural vehicles amid the protests. The local authorities have safety concerns regarding farmers' protests that were not reported in advance.