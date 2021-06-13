UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest One Suspect In Texas Shooting - Austin Police Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:00 AM

Police Arrest One Suspect in Texas Shooting - Austin Police Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) One out of two suspects in the Saturday shooting in downtown Austin, Texas that resulted in the injury of more than a dozen people has been detained, the Austin Police Department said.

"One suspect is in custody at this time. The second suspect remains at large. The Austin Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force for assisting with the arrest of this suspect. We continue to work on this case and follow up on leads to apprehend the remaining suspect," police said on Saturday.

Earlier, Acting Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said that a shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. (06:30 GMT) in downtown Austin on Saturday. Initially, police put the number of people who sustained gunshot wounds or were injured at 13.

Later, Austin city authorities said on Twitter that the number of injured had risen to 14, with "almost all" believed to be innocent bystanders.

Police said that it was an isolated incident and that two male suspects were being sought. The exact cause of the shooting remains unclear.

