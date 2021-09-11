UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:30 AM

Police Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) An Ontario man has been arrested following an investigation into threats made against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop, the Waterloo Regional Police said.

"On August 31, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police began an investigation into alleged threats made towards Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge," the police force said in a statement on Friday.

"As a result, police have arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener resident. He has been charged with two counts of Uttering Threats."

The incident in question occurred August 29 in Cambridge, Ontario.

In recent weeks, inflammatory debate about vaccination against COVID-19 has led to ugly scenes at Trudeau's campaign stops and other settings around the country, including an attack on the Prime Minister during a campaign stop in London, Ontario on Monday.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police London Kitchener Man Cambridge Ontario Waterloo Justin Trudeau August

Recent Stories

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EV ..

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EVMs usage

1 hour ago
 254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

1 hour ago
 NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Buildi ..

NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Building After Telephone Threat - Sp ..

1 hour ago
 Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manches ..

Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manchester Hotel - Reports

1 hour ago
 UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

UK simplifies lorry driver test as shortages bite

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of f ..

Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of four prisoners in Gadani jail

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.