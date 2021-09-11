Police Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) An Ontario man has been arrested following an investigation into threats made against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop, the Waterloo Regional Police said.

"On August 31, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police began an investigation into alleged threats made towards Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge," the police force said in a statement on Friday.

"As a result, police have arrested a 32-year-old Kitchener resident. He has been charged with two counts of Uttering Threats."

The incident in question occurred August 29 in Cambridge, Ontario.

In recent weeks, inflammatory debate about vaccination against COVID-19 has led to ugly scenes at Trudeau's campaign stops and other settings around the country, including an attack on the Prime Minister during a campaign stop in London, Ontario on Monday.