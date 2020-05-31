UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Over 100 People During George Floyd Protests In Chicago - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:00 AM

Police Arrest Over 100 People During George Floyd Protests in Chicago - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Law enforcement officers in Chicago arrested 108 people during mass protests provoked by police actions in the city of Minneapolis, where an African-American man, George Floyd, had lost his life after being arrested, the media reported on Saturday, citing Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown.

According to Brown, who was cited by the ABC7 tv channel, approximately 10 law enforcement officers were injured and dozens of police cars were damaged during the riots.

In addition, the Chicago police superintendent and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on people to protest peacefully.

Protests have erupted across the United States this week after Floyd's death in police custody on Monday. A video circulating online shows Derek Chauvin pinning unarmed Floyd to the ground with his knee, Floyd repeatedly tells the police officer that he cannot breathe until becoming unresponsive. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

