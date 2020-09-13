UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Over 400 Protesters In Minsk, Fire Pump-Action Rifle - Interior Ministry

Sun 13th September 2020 | 10:10 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Belarusian police have arrested over 400 people attending rallies in the capital of Minsk on Sunday, the Ministry of the Interior said in a press release.

"As of 7 p.m. [16:00 GMT], protests across the country ended practically everywhere, except for Minsk. In different parts of the capital city, more than 400 people were detained," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry also commented on the internet-distributed reports about a "sound resembling a firearm shot" in Minsk at around 6 p.

m.

"We clarified it. Police officers detained several active protesters in the Victors Avenue. During it, other protesters ” at least a hundred people ” tried to fight them back. To prevent unlawful actions, a warning shot was fired in the air from a pump-action rifle," the press release read.

The ministry specified that no stun grenades were used, as reported by the Polish-based Belarusian-language Euroradio broadcaster.

More Stories From World

